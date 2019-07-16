Roads closures and diversions for FOUR months as second phase of UCLan's Masterplan highways scheme begins

A new set of road closures and diversions have come in as part of the University of Central Lancashire’s Masterplan.

UCLan's contract partner, Balfour Beatty, has began work on the second phase of the university's Masterplan highways scheme, involving diversions and road closures from Tuesday, July 16 towards the end of November 2019.

Phase 2 of the UCLan Masterplan

Road closures will continue to include Maudland Bank but now incorporate Kendal Street and a section of the road on Corporation Street adjacent to the Engineering Innovation Centre (EIC).

New diversions are now in place on Corporation Street, from Marsh Lane toward the university becoming one way.

UCLan's graduation ceremonies are taking place from July 15 to July 19 at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre in Marsh Lane.

Friargate will continue to operate with two-way traffic and Hope Street is to now become a two-way highway.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while this important project is taking place. Our contractors are making good progress and we hope that staff, students and Prestonians will start to see an improvement in the coming months.

"One of our priorities is to ensure that everyone is kept safe during this period of works and urge pedestrians and cyclists to stick to the correct routes and not walk on the roadside or cross where there aren’t any dedicated crossings.

"It is essential that no-one uses the walk ways through the roundabout or the old pedestrian crossings as these are no longer being used.

"Should you use them, you could be putting yourself in danger.

"In addition, it would be beneficial for road users to add five or 10 minutes to your journey time especially if you’re driving into this area at peak times."

To keep informed of any travel updates and for more detail about the new highways scheme, visit www.uclanmasterplan.ac.uk or you can follow @uclanmasterplan on Twitter.

Alternatively you can email the Masterplan team at uclanmasterplan@uclan.ac.uk.