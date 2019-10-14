Road reopens after three-car crash closes A585 Fleetwood Road

Have your say

A three-car crash closed the A585 near to junction 3 of the M55 this evening.

Police, the fire service and ambulances were called to the scene just after 5.25pm.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "Road is closed after a three vehicle road traffic collision. Lancs Police are at scene. Apologies for any disruption and inconvenience. Please drive safely when approaching the area."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire engines from Wesham and Blackpool attended a road traffic collision involving four vehicles on Fleetwood Road in Greenhalgh with Thistleton. Firefighters made the vehicles safe. Two casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance."

The road reopened just after 8pm.

Diversions had been in place along the M55 while the road was closed.