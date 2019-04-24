Road closures in place for Preston North End's final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

A number of roads will be closed on Saturday (April 27) ahead of Preston North End's final game of the season.

Ahead of the 3pm kick off against Sheffield Wednesday, there will be "limited access" on a number of roads.

Between 1pm and 6pm access will be limited to Lowthorpe Road between its junctions with Blackpool Road and St Gregory's Road.

Bill Shankley Crescent will also be restricted.

Moor Park Avenue will also be closed between Sir Tom Finney Way and St Paul's Road.

Sgt Paul McLernon from Lancashire Police said it has come "as a result of the large attendance and a high number of expected coaches".

In a letter to residents, he added: "I hope that these arrangements do not affect access to your property unduly.

"However, I would ask that careful consideration is given to travel arrangements to and from your property within the affected times.

"We understand the inconvenience that this causes to residents and we will of course make every effort to open the roads as quickly as possible once it is safe to do so."