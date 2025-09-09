Breaking
Residents told to keep windows and doors shut as firefighters tackle blaze near Burnley
Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at a commercial fire near Burnley and have advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to significant smoke.
Lancashire Fire and Resciue were alerted to the fire earlier this morning which is coming from a commercial property on Bacup Road, Todmorden.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “There is a significant smoke plume so please keep windows and doors closed.”