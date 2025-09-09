Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at a commercial fire near Burnley and have advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to significant smoke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Resciue were alerted to the fire earlier this morning which is coming from a commercial property on Bacup Road, Todmorden.

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze near Burnley | Lancs Fire Service

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “There is a significant smoke plume so please keep windows and doors closed.”

A road closure is in place on Bacup Road, please find alternative routes and avoid the area.