Residents told to keep windows and doors shut as firefighters tackle blaze near Burnley

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 07:22 BST
Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at a commercial fire near Burnley and have advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to significant smoke.

Lancashire Fire and Resciue were alerted to the fire earlier this morning which is coming from a commercial property on Bacup Road, Todmorden.

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze near Burnley
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze near Burnley | Lancs Fire Service

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “There is a significant smoke plume so please keep windows and doors closed.”

A road closure is in place on Bacup Road, please find alternative routes and avoid the area.

