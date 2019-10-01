Reports of rush hour crash on Penwortham Bypass

Have your say

Commuters in Preston and Penwortham are bracing themselves for delays after reports of a crash on the Penwortham Bypass this morning.



It is still not clear where on the Bypass the crash has happened, but reports claim that it has involved a number of vehicles on both sides of the carriageway.

There are reports of a crash on the Penwortham Bypass this morning (October 1)

The crash is believed to have happened shortly before 7am.

There are currently delays of around six minutes on Liverpool Road heading into Preston, with an average speed of ten mph.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...