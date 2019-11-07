Rail passengers warned to expect disruption as Burscough bridge repair leads to Wigan to Southport line closure

Rail passengers are being warned they could face disruption as bridge repairs close the rail route between Wigan and Southport.

The railway bridge in Burscough will be completely replaced as part of the Great North Rail Project, which is aimed at ensuring more reliable journeys for passengers.

In order to carry out the major work no trains will run between Southport or Parbold stations from Saturday, November 16 until Wednesday, November 20.

Passengers are being advised that bus replacement services will operate during that time.

To allow engineers to carry out the work, there will also be a seven-day closure of the canal towpath beneath the bridge from Friday, November 15.

During the closure, more than 400m of track drainage will also be upgraded at Hoscar station.

Additionally sleepers and sections of rail we be upgraded around Southport station to improve journeys for passengers.

Ian Jones, route delivery director for Network Rail’s North West route, said: “This essential refurbishment is part of the Great North Rail Project and will mean that the bridge will be fit for purpose for decades to come. I’m sorry for any impact the work will have and would like to thank passengers in advance for their patience.”

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “The bridge renewal is a vital part of work to future-proof the railway and we are working hard with Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum. We will do all we can to keep our customers on the move whilst the work is carried out.”

Rail travellers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk.