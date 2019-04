Have your say

Rail passengers between Blackpool and Preston are facing delays of up to an hour this evening.

A signalling fault at Lytham means some lines between Blackpool South and Preston are blocked.

And Northern says services may be cancelled or be delayed up to 60 minutes.

A spokesman said: "Please expect minor/major delays of up to 60 minutes this evening on services between Blackpool South and Preston due to a fault with the signalling system at Lytham.

"Road transport has been requested."