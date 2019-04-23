Rail delays between Preston and Lancaster for Northern, TransPennine Express and Virgin Trains services

Have your say

Rail passengers are experiencing delays between Preston and Lancaster this afternoon.

The issue was reported at around 3.10pm and is expected to last for around 50 minutes.

Northern, TransPennine Express and Virgin Trains services are being disrupted

A spokesman for National Rail said: "An object is caught on the overhead electric wires between Lancaster and Preston, blocking the line towards Preston.

"As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

"This is expected to continue until 4pm."

Northern, TransPennine Express and Virgin Trains services are being disrupted.

For information on compensation for delays you can visit http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/compensation