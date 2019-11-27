Rail delays between Preston and Lancaster after train breaks down on line

Have your say

A train has broken down between Preston and Lancaster, causing delays to rush hour services.



Northern said the train broke down on the line between Preston and Lancaster at around 8.40am this morning (November 27).

It means no services can currently run between Preston and Lancaster until the train is recovered.

Northern said disruption is expected until around 10.45am.

All train services running through Preston and Lancaster stations have been cancelled or delayed by up to 50 minutes.

Affected services

- Northern between Manchester Airport and Barrow-in-Furness / Windermere

- TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

- Virgin Trains between London Euston / Birmingham New Street and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

