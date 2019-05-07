Rail bosses warn of more bank holiday disruption on the West Coast main line

Rail bosses say engineering work to the West Coast Main Line over the bank holiday weekend was completed on time, but warned of more disruption to come later this month.

Sections of track were replaced, overhead electric cables were upgraded, and vital improvements were made to bridges, tunnels and trackside equipment at sites along the West Coast main line – Europe’s busiest mixed-use (freight and passenger) railway line.

Passengers returning to Euston will also notice improvements carried out while the station was closed over the last two bank holidays, to improve passenger flow by removing retail units and widening platform ramps, bosses say.

However, there will be further line closures – between Euston and Milton Keynes, and Warrington and Cumbria – on the Whitsun bank holiday weekend, May 25-27, and passengers are being advised to plan their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Where the line is open trains will be running, but customers will have longer journeys, fewer available seats, and may need to use rail replacement buses.

Martin Frobisher, managing director of Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “We recognise there is never an ideal time to shut the railway for our must-do work. Bank holidays are the least disruptive time to do it, when fewer passengers use the railway compared to the working week. That way we can do the maximum amount of work while impacting the fewest number of people. Sometimes a closure is the only way we can carry out major work like replacing track or improvements to overhead electric lines.

“Train companies and Network Rail have worked together to minimise disruption for customers by doing a lot of work over the recent bank holidays. The alternative would have been closing the line and Euston station over multiple weekends throughout the summer.”

Over the bank holiday weekend work includes:

• Railway track replacement between Tring and Milton Keynes;

• Continued track foundation improvements in Milton Keynes;

• Track renewal at Acton Bridge station in Northwich;

• Improvements to overhead electric lines in Cumbria;

• Track foundation cleaning in Carlisle.

To plan journeys and for the latest travel information visit: www.nationalrail.co.uk