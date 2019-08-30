Project update: Road layouts changing ahead of Penwortham Bypass opening

What’s happening?

Roadworks have started to form a new road layout on Liverpool Road, Penwortham, at the junction with Leyland Road, adding capacity towards Golden Way (A582).

Work at the junction of Leyland Road and Liverpool Road

Why is this needed?

Currently, the junction has two lanes for motorists travelling towards Penwortham and one for the roundabout leading to Golden Way. This will be changed to two lanes leading to Golden Way and one to Penwortham, in anticipation of future changes to traffic patterns in the area once the new Penwortham Bypass opens.

Two lanes will be introduced at the Leyland Road roundabout for vehicles arriving from Liverpool Road, with dedicated lanes for Leyland Road and the bypass. The council is currently considering its plans to close the A59 slip road onto the flyover, after listening to concerns from residents and businesses.

What do they say?

County Councillor Keith Iddon said: “Traffic levels through Penwortham will be significantly reduced once the new bypass opens.

“But we are aware there will be some disruption to people’s journeys while this work takes place, so we ask people to allow more travel time in this area.

"Our aim is to provide more capacity around this junction on Liverpool Road to coincide with the opening of the bypass. This will help to encourage through traffic to use the new bypass when it opens, rather than going through the centre of the town.”

Any other work?

At the Cop Lane junction of Liverpool Road, the current two lanes in each direction will be replaced with one lane in each direction for people going straight ahead, and a new dedicated right turn lane.

The traffic islands at the junction will also be widened and new signal controlled crossings will be added on Priory Lane and Cop Lane.