Project update: Changes being made to UCLan car parks as part of £200m masterplan work

What’s new?

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has announced changes to some of its car parks as part of the £200m transformation plans for the Preston campus.

UCLan's Fylde 2 car park, off Hope Street

What’s happening?

In order to facilitate the latest phase of highway works, which includes the redesign of Friargate, Walker Street, Moor Lane and Adelphi Street, the University needs to make some amendments to Fylde 2 and Hope Street car parks.

There are currently 21 UCLan car parking spaces on Hope Street car park and 30 private spaces. There are 20 car parking spaces on Fylde 2 car park, off Hope Street.

Fylde 2 is being given to the contractors as a lay down area for their materials during the next phase, which means disabled car parking currently on Fylde 2 will be relocated on to the adjacent Hope Street car park.

To do this, Hope Street car park will be closed on Tuesday, October 8 for relining and to reinstate the pathways through the fencing that lead directly on to Corporation Street.

What’s the impact?

Once reopened, all UCLan bays on Hope Street car park will be designated disabled bays and will be positioned along the western and northern sides of car park, those nearest Harris and the Engineering Innovation Centre.

Two ‘safe and accessible’ pathways on to Corporation Street will be created, but this will lead to the loss of 11 standard parking bays.

When will this start and end?

Fylde 2 Car Park will remain open until the end of October when it will be closed for approximately nine months and absorbed into the site works area.

What do they say?

A spokesman for UCLan said: “Having the materials nearer to the site will hopefully reduce the number of construction vehicles needing to cross live lanes of traffic which makes it safer for all.”