A woman has been seriously injured after a collision in a supermarket car park in Preston.



The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was allegedly struck by a campervan in the car park of Morrisons in Blackpool Road this morning.

(May 24)

Lancashire Police said a 74-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Staff at Morrisons confirmed that the supermarket remains open with full access to the car park.

More to follow...