Preston train delays due to points failure

Trains from Preston are being delayed due to a "points failure".

Northern say that due to a points failure near Preston, services are currently unable to run through to Ormskirk.

Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Disruption is expected to last until 7pm.

The company say that Network Rail engineers are currently on site to rectify the issue

A replacement coach will depart from Ormskirk at 19:01 and will call at all stations to Preston.

Passengers are advised to listem to announcements and check information screens for updates.

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more you can claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.