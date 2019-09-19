Preston traffic woes from months of roadworks near M6 are to export power from looming £200m waste energy plant

A Preston suburb has quickly become a sea of gridlocked vehicles as four months of roadworks have begun - to export power from a yet-to-be-built £200m waste energy plant.

Fulwood, from junction 31a of the M6 along Longsands Lane, Anderton Way and Eastway towards junction one of the M55 at the Broughton roundabout, has been hit by bottlenecks after work started in Bluebell Way this Monday.

Traffic chaos in Bluebell Way just days in to four months of roadworks

Since Monday, Bluebell Way – which serves as an access road on to the southbound M6 at junction 31a – has been down to one lane during rush hour, resulting in severe delays for traffic trying to access the highway.

Equally, early morning rush hour motorists as recently as yesterday reported 20 minutes of delays and eight miles of traffic back to Bamber Bridge, with the northbound exit slip road at junction 31a sending motorists directly in to traffic caught up on Bluebell Way.

Further work is also expected to take place from Booths’ central offices towards the junction 31a roundabout connecting to Bluebell Way, adjacent to the Bluebell Way service station.

The roadworks, which are set to last for 17 weeks, are being carried out by contractors Green Frog Connect, which is installing a new 33,000 volt connection to an Electricity North West substation off Bluebell Way near the Premier Inn hotel.

The work has been deemed as necessary to export power from two new stations set to be built at the Red Scar Industrial Estate.

One of these stations is the yet-to-be-built £200m energy recovery plant, dubbed the Longridge Road Energy Centre, which is currently before Lancashire County Council’s planning officers.

If built the centre is expected to produce enough power to supply the equivalent of 108,000 homes, with up to 500 jobs created as part of construction.

The power cable route between the two is around one kilometre. Because of this, Green Frog Connect says the four-month closure is needed to carry out the work in a “safe manner”.

The work is also to ensure the National Grid will be able to cope with future demand in power outages.

In a public notice, Zamil Imam, project manager at Green Frog Connect, has said the work is needed “to ultimately provide operational reserve to balance the National Grid’s demand for power during high usage periods and to assist during outages or major power stations”.

Mr Imam added: “We will do our best to keep disruption to an absolute minimum.

“If any issues do arise during the course of the works, please speak to the staff on site or feel free to contact myself directly as an alternative where I will endeavour to accommodate your requests or answer any queries.”

Mr Imam added: “We are currently working to Traffic Management plans that have been approved by Lancashire County Council.

“An inspector for Lancashire County Council visited the working site on 18th September 2019 and have further amended the approved Traffic Management to improve overall disruption.”

Businesses in the Red Scar Industrial Estate have been approached in person in advance of the closure, with explanations given of why the work is taking place.

It is understood names and signatures from each business have been collected to confirm consultation has taken place.

“Local businesses have been informed by means of a leaflet and an informal visit by a Green Frog Connect Project Manager to ensure they are fully aware of the implications,” a Green Frog Connect spokesman confirmed.

“In addition, variable-message signs and notices have been in place for two weeks explaining the nature of the work and the potential disruptions.”

Lancashire County Council’s highway regulation team has said it has been working closely with the developer to minimise disruption – though it admits some delays are “likely” as the traffic management needed will narrow the available road space.

The county council has also stressed that tasks which are “likely to have most impact on the roads” are due to be carried out overnight and at weekends.

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “We’re aware that the work in this location is likely to cause some disruption and have worked closely with the contractor to look at ways of working which will minimise the impact as far as possible.

“However, I would ask people who make regular journeys in this area to be aware of the potential for delays.”

The county council has approved a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order until January 2, 2020, restricting traffic down Bluebell Way, Trefoil Way, Lancashire Way, and Millennium Road.

What is the Longridge Road Energy Centre?

The £200m Longridge Road Energy Centre (LREC) is set for land off junction 31a of the M6 at Red Scar Industrial Estate.

If approved by Lancashire County Council, the plant would have capacity to export 42MW of sustainable, low carbon electricity from up to 395,000 tonnes per year of residual waste left over from household and commercial waste, once recyclable waste is removed.

LREC will create 40 permanent jobs for the operation and maintenance of the plant.

There will also be up to 500 jobs during the construction phase, infrastructure development Miller Turner states.

Why was summer avoided?

Questions have been asked as to why contractor Green Frog Connect did not carry out this work in the summer months.

But the Post understands that original plans were to do just that, but that they faded due to Lancashire County Council disagreeing with original plans to introduce a lane closure on the B6242 between Bluebell Way services and Booths’ head offices.

It saw plans put back by months due to having to redesign proposals, excluding a closure on the B6242, which were accepted.