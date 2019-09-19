Preston traffic havoc as commuters struggle with 10 miles of congestion on M6 and Bluebell Way roadworks

Have your say

Motorists are struggling on Preston's road networks this morning, with 10 miles of congestion on the M6 and ongoing roadworks in Bluebell Way.



Traffic is currently moving at around 10mph between northbound junctions 29 at Bamber Bridge and 32 at Broughton.

But there is little relief for commuters exiting the M6 at junction 31a (north Preston, Longridge), where ongoing roadworks are leading to further delays in Bluebell Way.

It is day 4 of the Bluebell Way roadworks where a lane closure has led to congestion all the way to Eastway.

Westbound commuters heading for the M55 are also struggling, with heavy congestion from the M6 junction 32 link road to Broughton Roundabout at junction 1.

Traffic is also heavier than normal on the A6 Garstang Road, from Broughton Roundabout to the junction with Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Travel time is 11 minutes longer than usual.

If you are heading to east Lancashire there are long delays on the M65 following an earlier accident near junctions 3 (Wheelton) and 4 (Darwen).

The vehicles involved in the collision have been moved to the hard shoulder, but congestion remains between junction 2 (M61/Clayton Brook) and junction 4.

Delays of around 50 minutes expected are expected.

More to follow...