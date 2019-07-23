Preston Station gridlock UPDATE: all lines blocked to and from Orsmkirk after train hits "obstruction"

All lines are blocked between Ormskirk and Preston Station after a train hits an "obstruction".



Northern, which operates trains from the station, took to Twitter to warn passengers that no trains were getting through.

Preston Station.

"Due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Preston and Ormskirk all lines are blocked" they said.

Northern say that there is an engineer on the way to the incident, which happened at Croston, and warned that it will take until around 8pm to reopen the lines.

It comes after damage to overhead lines brought all trains in and out of Preston station to a halt for most of yesterday.

Bus replacements:

17:35 - Preston to Orsmkirk (Coastal Coaches)

18:01 - Ormskirk to Preston (Hiltons)

18:23 - Preston to Ormskirk (Hiltons)