Preston's Walton le Dale Park and Ride introduces late services in run up to Christmas

Preston's Walton le Dale Park and Ride is introducing late services in the run up to Christmas.

The park and ride will be open every day throughout December, including Sundays, to help shoppers avoid the stress of city centre parking in the weeks before the big day.

Late night services for Christmas shopping will run every Wednesday and Thursday, starting on December 4, with the last bus from the city leaving Jacson Street at 9pm.

The late night service will also operate on Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Monday 23.

On Sundays, services from the Park and Ride will start at 10am, with the last bus from Preston leaving Jacson Street at 5.38pm.

Services will operate as normal from Monday to Saturday, with services from the Park and Ride starting at 7am, and the last bus from Preston leaving Jacson Street at 7:30pm.

This year there will also be a special late night opening on Saturday, November 23 for the Christmas Lights Switch On.

Including free parking, the price of an adult return fare is £1.60 with a child return costing 80p. Family and group tickets are also available.

To find out more about Park and Ride services over Christmas and the New Year, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk and search 'Park and Ride'.

The Park and Ride will not run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.