Preston rush hour train services cancelled due to ongoing issues with overheard electric wires

Preston rail passengers are facing further disruption to their journeys today due to continued issues with the overhead electric wires.
All outgoing services to Bolton, Blackpool North, Salford Crescent, Manchester stations, and many other destinations have been cancelled this morning due to the lines being blocked.
It means all services running through Preston station will be cancelled or diverted, with disruption expected until 11am.
Northern have warned that bus replacement services are being arranged, but journey times will be delayed by up to 75 minutes.
How will affect your journey?
The ongoing issue with the overhead lines between Preston and Bolton means no trains can currently run on this route in either direction until it is repaired.
Affected services
Blackpool North to Hazel Grove - Cancelled in both directions
Blackpool North/Preston to Manchester Airport via Chorley - Cancelled in both directions
Preston to Leyland
Preston to Buckshaw Parkway
Preston to Chorley
Preston to Adlington
Preston to Blackrod
Preston to Horwich
Preston to Lostock
Preston to Bolton
Preston to Salford Crescent
Preston to Manchester Oxford Road
Manchester Victoria
Preston to Manchester Piccadilly
Preston to Levenshulme
Preston to Heaton Chapel
Preston to Stockport
Preston to Davenport
Preston to Woodsmoor
Preston to Hazel Grove
Preston to Kirkham & Wesham
Preston to Poulton-le-Fylde
Preston to Layton
Preston to Blackpool North
Replacement services
Rail replacement transport will run between Preston and Bolton in both directions.
Bus replacement services will depart Preston for Bolton at 5 minutes past the hour and 35 minutes past the hour.
Passengers may use their tickets on TPE services between Preston and Manchester in both directions.
Frequent disruption at Preston Railway Station
The damage to the overhead electric wires is an ongoing issue that has resulted in frequent disruption to hundreds of services departing or running through from Preston.
On Monday, July 22, thousands of passengers were left stranded after damage to overhead electrical cables affected all trains arriving, departing, and passing through Preston Station.
The disruption lasted from 10.30am until 6pm, despite initial reassurances from Northern that the overheard electric wires would be repaired by 11.30am.
Journey times will be extended due to rail replacement transport running in place of trains.
Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay
