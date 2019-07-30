Preston rush hour train services cancelled due to ongoing issues with overheard electric wires

Have your say

Preston rail passengers are facing further disruption to their journeys today due to continued issues with the overhead electric wires.



All outgoing services to Bolton, Blackpool North, Salford Crescent, Manchester stations, and many other destinations have been cancelled this morning due to the lines being blocked.

It means all services running through Preston station will be cancelled or diverted, with disruption expected until 11am.

Northern have warned that bus replacement services are being arranged, but journey times will be delayed by up to 75 minutes.

The ongoing issue with the overhead lines between Preston and Bolton means no trains can currently run on this route in either direction until it is repaired.

All trains running on the lines from Preston to Salford Crescent, including the Manchester Airport service, are cancelled this morning due to damage to the overheard electric wires

Affected services

Blackpool North to Hazel Grove - Cancelled in both directions

Blackpool North/Preston to Manchester Airport via Chorley - Cancelled in both directions

Preston to Leyland

Preston to Buckshaw Parkway

Preston to Chorley

Preston to Adlington

Preston to Blackrod

Preston to Horwich

Preston to Lostock

Preston to Bolton

Preston to Salford Crescent

Preston to Manchester Oxford Road

Manchester Victoria

Preston to Manchester Piccadilly

Preston to Levenshulme

Preston to Heaton Chapel

Preston to Stockport

Preston to Davenport

Preston to Woodsmoor

Preston to Hazel Grove

Preston to Kirkham & Wesham

Preston to Poulton-le-Fylde

Preston to Layton

Preston to Blackpool North

Replacement services

Rail replacement transport will run between Preston and Bolton in both directions.

Bus replacement services will depart Preston for Bolton at 5 minutes past the hour and 35 minutes past the hour.

Passengers may use their tickets on TPE services between Preston and Manchester in both directions.

Frequent disruption at Preston Railway Station

The damage to the overhead electric wires is an ongoing issue that has resulted in frequent disruption to hundreds of services departing or running through from Preston.

On Monday, July 22, thousands of passengers were left stranded after damage to overhead electrical cables affected all trains arriving, departing, and passing through Preston Station.

The disruption lasted from 10.30am until 6pm, despite initial reassurances from Northern that the overheard electric wires would be repaired by 11.30am.

Journey times will be extended due to rail replacement transport running in place of trains.

Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay

