Preston roadworks on A6 Garstang Road causing delays near Moor Park
Traffic is queuing along the A6 due to lane closures/temporary traffic lights.
What work is taking place?
Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: We're currently planning a series of major refurbishment schemes in Preston throughout 2025.
"The work will involve installing new ducting within the road for the cables, which will allow future maintenance to be carried out with reduced disruption to traffic
"By carefully planning these projects and carrying them out before the situation becomes critical, such as hardware or cable failure, we hope to reduce disruption for years or decades to come.
"We're also going to bring the existing controlled pedestrian facilities at these locations up to modern standard and make them more accessible for blind and partially sighted users.
"This is a significant investment in new technology and is part of an ongoing programme to renew outdated traffic signals assets across the county."