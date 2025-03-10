There are delays on Garstang Road in Preston this morning (Monday, March 10) due to temporary traffic lights | LCC

There are delays on the A6 Garstang Road towards Preston city centre this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic is queuing along the A6 due to lane closures/temporary traffic lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are delays on Garstang Road in Preston this morning (Monday, March 10) due to temporary traffic lights | LCC

What work is taking place?

Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: We're currently planning a series of major refurbishment schemes in Preston throughout 2025.

"The work will involve installing new ducting within the road for the cables, which will allow future maintenance to be carried out with reduced disruption to traffic

"By carefully planning these projects and carrying them out before the situation becomes critical, such as hardware or cable failure, we hope to reduce disruption for years or decades to come.

"We're also going to bring the existing controlled pedestrian facilities at these locations up to modern standard and make them more accessible for blind and partially sighted users.

"This is a significant investment in new technology and is part of an ongoing programme to renew outdated traffic signals assets across the county."