Preston Ringway: here is when lane closures will impact your commute

This is when there will be lane closures on the Ringway in Preston.

Preston City Council say that the south easterly lane of the Ringway will have to be closed from Monday, July 22.

The old indoor market car park.

The decision comes as contractors began demolishing the former indoor market carpark adjacent to the Ringway.

The old car park is being razed to make way for a new multi-storey car park, cinema, and leisure complex, prompting safety precautions for traffic passing by on the Ringway.

The south easterly lane of the Ringway, which runs directly next to the work site, will be closed for a maximum of seven days while work is completed.

The work site is adjacent to the Ringway.

Preston City Council say that the walkway between Line House and the former Market Hall will be closed for the same duration.

People will still be able to get to Iceland and JD Gyms from Starch House Square, and the Ringway traffic lights will be re-programmed to help aid the flow of traffic.

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment said:"This essential work will pave the way for the cinema and leisure complex including a modern multi storey car park, further enhancing Preston city centre for residents and visitors alike.

"We appreciate the ring road closure will cause some inconvenience for the public and local businesses and thank them for their continued patience and understanding whilst these works take place."