Preston rail disruption: trains to and from London delayed and cancelled

Preston trains to and from London are being delayed and cancelled.

National Rail have announced that trains to and from London Euston are being disrupted, including services to Preston station.

Preston Station.

Damage to overhead electric wires between Euston and Watford Junction is causing the delays.

National Rail warned passengers that trains may be delayed by until at least an hour - or cancelled - and that the disruption could last until 7pm.

You can check the live status of your train here.