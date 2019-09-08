Preston New Road closed in both directions due to crash

Have your say

A major A-road in and out of Preston has been closed due to a crash.

At around 7am on Sunday (September 8) Preston New Road at Samlesbury was closed in both directions due to the incident.

The road is closed at the roundabout junction of the A59 and Preston New Road, opposite the Samlesbury Hotel (Photo: Google Maps)

The closure is in place between the road and junction 31 of the M6.

It is also closed at the roundabout junction of the A59 and Preston New Road, opposite the Mercure Preston Samlesbury Hotel.

Nigel Barraclough, Force Incident Manager at Lancashire Police, said: "The incident was reported at seven this morning and closed shortly after that."

Taking to Twitter, Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Preston New Road in Samlesbury.

"The road is closed in both directions between Preston New Road and Junction 31, and the junction where the A59 and A677 meet.

"Please avoid the area. We will update you when we can."

It is currently not known how many vehicles are involved in the crash, with a police spokesman saying they "can't confirm the circumstances at this minute".

AA Roadwatch is reporting that traffic is "coping well".

More to follow.