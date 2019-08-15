Preston mum-of-five "sick from shock" after BMW crashes into front garden and ploughs into children's trampoline

Have your say

A mum-of-five from Preston says she "feels sick from shock" after a BMW crashed into her front garden and ploughed into her children's trampoline.

The blue BMW 3 Series ploughed through the wooden garden fence of a family home in Ribbleton Hall Drive at around 4pm on Wednesday (August 15).

Two men have been arrested, but Lancashire Police said they were unable to comment on the arrests. Pic-Vicki Louise

Two men were seen fleeing the scene, but were later arrested.

Lancashire Police said it was unable to comment on the arrests, but confirmed that no-one had been injured in the crash.

Mum-of-five Vicki Louise said her children usually play out in the front yard during the afternoon, but had just taken refuge inside their home after it began raining.

Vicki said: "Can't quite believe this has just happened.

Two men were arrested after a BMW crashed into a children's trampoline in the front garden of a family home in Ribbleton Hall Drive on Wednesday (August 13). Pic: Vicki Louise

"My kids could of been on that trampoline, I'm absolutely furious!

"Thankfully everyone is safe because we had just gone inside.

"I'm just in shock and feeling very sick. It could have been so different."

The scene of the crash, on the corner of Mitton Drive, is just yards away from both Moor Nook Primary School and Sir Tom Finney High School.

Mum-of-five Vicki Louise said her children usually play out in the front garden and on the trampoline, but had taken refuge from the rain inside their home. Pic-Vicki Louise

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) attended and assisted police in making the scene safe before the car was towed away.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 0803 of August 14.