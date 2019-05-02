Preston driver has lucky escape after car crashes into lamp post and flips over

A man in Preston has had a lucky escape after his car crashed and flipped on to its roof after hitting a lamp post.



The crash happened in Woodplumpton Road, near Haslam Park, at around 5am this morning and led to police closing the road between Cadley Causeway and Latham Road.

The road was closed for around two hours as paramedics attended to the driver and the stricken vehicle was recovered.

Police confirmed that the driver had been uninjured in the crash, but had to be freed by emergency services.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said: "We are dealing with an RTC on Woodplumpton Road, Preston.

"Thankfully the driver is uninjured but due to the precarious position of the lamp post the road will remain closed between Cadley Causeway and Lytham Road until emergency lighting repairs can take place."

The road was reopened at 7.15am after the damaged lamp post had been secured by Lancashire County Council.