A Preston city centre road will be closed for almost two weeks later this month.

New Cock Yard, off Fishergate, will be closed from its junction with Sykes Street from Tuesday, June 18 to Monday, July 1.

New Cock Yard, off Fishergate, will close later this month.

The closure is in place from 8am to 5pm every day, with the potential for further closures if work overruns.

The closure, put in place by Lancashire County Council, is to allow utility works to be carried out in the road.