Preston city centre delays expected after crane becomes stuck on one-way system near bridge

A large crane has become stuck on a one-way road in Preston city centre.



The massive machine came to a stop in Marsh Lane, off Ring Way, at around 7.45am this morning (Thursday, June 13).

A crane has become stuck near a bridge in Marsh Lane, Preston during Thursday rush hour

It is believed the industrial vehicle had been heading to the UCLAN construction site at St Peter's Square when it stopped before a railway bridge in Marsh Lane.

The crane is unable to pass under the bridge due to its height and is currently blocking traffic on the one-way road.

A sign on the approach to the bridge warns drivers that vehicles taller than 4.4m (14ft 6ins) cannot pass underneath it.

Some cars have been able to pass the crane in Marsh Lane, but the yellow behemoth is preventing buses, wagons and larger vehicles from passing.

The incident might lead to rush hour delays in the area, with the crane having to be carefully guided away from the bridge and one-way system.