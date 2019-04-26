Preston cabbie crashes into infamous city landmark and pillar of community

A Preston cabbie has crashed into one of Preston's infamous landmarks - the Fishergate bollard.



The hackney cab was seen crashing into the concrete plinth, which formerly supported the bollard, at around 2pm today (Friday, April 26).

No-one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

READ MORE: Picking up the bill for Preston's infamous Fishergate Bollard

It was recently revealed that accidents involving Fishergate Bollard has left County Hall thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Two claimants were paid £2,744 and £2,284 for the damage done to their cars.

A black cab is the latest vehicle to crash into the Fishergate bollard (Friday, April 26) Pic - @BlueMerleBill

Fishergate Bollard was first cemented into place in 2014 as one of six pedestrian markers at the busy junction of Preston’s main shopping street with Corporation Street and Butler Street.

READ MORE: Fishergate Bollard is Preston's new tourist trap

Council staff say they have lost count of the number of times it and its five fellow markers have been hit by traffic at the busy intersection.