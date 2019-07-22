Preston and Lancaster rail passengers face 6-hours of delays and cancellations after damage to overhead wires

Have your say

Rail passengers in Preston could be left stranded until 5pm due to problems with the overhead electric wires.



All train services departing from, and passing through, Preston and Lancaster are affected - leading to dozens of cancelled journeys.

Northern are struggling to repair a problem with the overhead wires between Preston and Lancaster today (July 22)

The lines became blocked between Preston and Lancaster at around 10.30am this morning (July 22).

Northern initially reassured passengers that services would resume at around 11.30am, as engineers began work on the damaged overhead wires.

But damage to the wires is now understood to be more severe than originally thought.

The West Coast Main Line remains completely blocked, with some passengers stranded on trains in remote areas.

Passengers on one service between Lancaster and Preston have been stranded for nearly three hours, since the train was forced to stop on the blocked tracks at around 10am.

The train is one of several services being evacuated, with chartered buses en route to pick up frustrated passengers.

The rail operator is warning passengers that services could be suspended until 5pm.

Buses are being mobilised to shuttle stranded passengers between stations.

Passengers react

One passenger, Diana Davies, said: "Absolutely fed up with this farce. Our train service in the North West is worse than third world service.

"Is anyone doing anything about it? Talk about the north being left behind, it's a joke!"

Lyn Wright added: "Yesterday, Northern cancelled loads of trains due to not having enough staff.

"It took me 4.5 hours to travel the usual 1.5 hours. They are a joke!"

READ MORE: All trains cancelled or delayed from Preston after damage to overhead wires

A spokesman for Northern said: "Train services running through Preston and Lancaster will be disrupted until approximately 5pm.

"This is due to an issue with the overhead lines between Preston and Lancaster.

"Rail replacement transport is now running between Preston and Lancaster in both directions.

"This disruption will also affect Northern customers between Lancaster and Barrow, and Oxenholme and Windermere, due to the mainline being closed.

"Passengers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today.

"Ticket acceptance has been agreed with Transpennine Express between Manchester Piccadilly and Preston in both directions."



If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay