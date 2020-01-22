Posters placed on Guild Wheel 'in memory of Arnold' the dog

Have your say

Posters featuring a dog have appeared along the Guild Wheel, begging users of the path to slow down.

A number of the colour A4 prints have been spotted on the riverside pathway at the end of Broadgate, and tied to posts on the Penwortham side of the river.

Poster on the path on the bottom of Riverside, Broadgate

The message on the poster reads: "This is a share with care pathway.

"Please slow down and look out for vulnerable users.

"In loving memory of Arnold, taken far too soon."

The poster doesn't give any other details of what happened to Arnold.

It has also been shared to a number of community Facebook groups.

One walker who uses the Guild Wheel regularly said: "I can understand why someone would be motivated to put the posters up.

"Most cyclists are OK with pedestrians but there are some who treat it like a race track.

"I nearly had one middle-aged man slam into my child's pram with his bike, then unleash a four-letter rant at my partner when he was asked to slow down.

"And I saw another man speeding through Avenham Park right by the play park nearly hitting a toddler.

"I don't know what's happened to this little dog but you can see how accidents can happen when some cyclists refuse to slow down and recognise it's a walking path not just a cycle way."

Preston Council has been contacted for comment.

* Do you know anything about the posters? Email lep.newsdesk@lep.co.uk