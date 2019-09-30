Police say they are "extremely worried" after disappearance of Chorley schoolgirl a week ago

Have your say

Officers investigating the disappearance of a Chorley schoolgirl say they are "extremely worried" about her welfare.

Virginia Stoian, 15, has been missing for a week after disappearing from her home in Chorley on September 23.

"We are extremely worried about Virginia and are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare", said PC Calum Roberts-Aldridge, of Chorley Police.

"We are asking anybody who has seen her to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would urge Virginia herself, if she sees this, to contact us to let us know she is safe.”

Virginia is described as being south European, of medium build, around 5ft 2ins tall, with long, straight, dark brown hair.

It is believed she may be wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a pink top underneath.

Police said she has links to Burnley, Manchester, Birmingham and Spain.

Anybody with information should get in touch on 101, quoting log number 597 of September 24.