Police re-open Preston city centre road after early morning crash

A main Preston city centre road has reopened after being closed by police due to a traffic accident overnight.



Police shut Water Lane, from the junction of West Strand to Watery Lane, after an accident near the Grand Junction and The Wheatsheaf pubs in the early hours of this morning (August 22).

The traffic lights at the junction of Watery Lane and Tulketh Road are still out and the pedestrian crossing outside the Grand Junction remains cordoned off with police tape.

Police said the road was expected to remain shut during morning rush hour and advised people to avoid the area until later this morning.

But the road is now open to traffic, with police urging caution to motorists and pedestrians near the disabled traffic lights.

Earlier this morning, a police spokesman said: "We are dealing with an RTC on Water Lane, Preston this morning.

Water Lane, Preston is closed inbound towards the city centre from the junction of West Strand to Watery Lane after a traffic accident this morning (August 22)

READ MORE: 90-year-old man suffers 'life-changing injuries' after his car veers off M6 and crashes into a tree

"The road is closed inbound towards the city centre, from the junction of West Strand to Watery Lane.

"Please avoid the area during rush hour as it is likely to be closed for a few hours."