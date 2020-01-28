Police officer killed in M6 crash was 'loving husband and father'

The family of a police officer who died following a car crash on the M6 say he was "a larger than life character who loved his job and adored his children."

A police officer who died following a collision on the M6 southbound has been identified as 47-year-old PC Nick Dumphreys.

Nick Dumphreys, 47, died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on Sunday (January 26).

The road was closed for seven hours, between J44 A689 Carlisle North to J43 A69 Carlisle, while police carried out an investigation at the scene.

In a tribute to Nick, his family said: “Nick was a kind and loving husband and father. He was a larger than life character who loved his job and adored his children.

“His passing will leave an enormous hole in all our hearts.

A police officer who died following a collision on the M6 southboundhas been identified as 47-year-old PC Nick Dumphreys. (Credit: Cumbria Constabulary)

“We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, help and support over the last 24 hours but we would ask now for some time and privacy to come to terms with what has happened.”

PC Nick Dumphreys joined Cumbria Constabulary in 2003, working for the majority of his time with the constabulary’s Mobile Support Group.

Cumbria Constabulary’s Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said: “The sudden death of Police Constable Nick Dumphreys has left everyone within the Constabulary shocked and saddened.

“Nick was an extremely popular and respected officer, not least because of his professionalism, integrity and dedication to policing in Cumbria.

“Colleagues who worked closely with him would describe him as a consummate professional who you could always rely on. He was a big character with an even bigger heart who always put other people first.

“Our thoughts are particularly with his family today who are devastated at his loss, particularly his wife Kat and his young children.”

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “I’m sure the people of Cumbria will join me in expressing out profound sadness at the appalling and tragic loss of Police Constable Nick Dumphreys who died on duty yesterday.

“I know that Nick was a most professional and dedicated officer who was totally committed to protect and serve the public.

“My first thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences are with Nick’s wife, children, friends and colleagues.

“Nick died in the line of duty doing the job at which he excelled, he will be most sadly missed.”

READ MORE: Police officer dies after car crashes on M6 motorway

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any dashcam footage of the incident, or the vehicle involved prior to the collision, to contact police.

An investigation is underway with support from a neighbouring force into the collision and anyone with information can contact officers on 101.