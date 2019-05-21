Police officer 'head-butted' by runaway sheep in Lancaster city centre

Have your say

A police officer has been 'head-butted' by a rogue sheep in Lancaster city centre.

The officer had been responding to reports of a sheep seen hoofing it down Lancaster's one-way road system shortly before 7am this morning.

The runaway sheep caused "chaos" on the city's roads, with traffic temporarily held by police as it darted between cars.

Like a scene from a Benny Hill comedy sketch, officers gave chase to the sheep and attempted to shepherd it to safety.

But the beast refused to co-operate and a decision was made to call for back up - in the form of the force's dog unit.

With help from of a toothy canine cop, the officers were able to drive the sheep away from the busy roads before capturing it.

But the feisty sheep continued to resist police officers and expressed his displeasure by headbutting one of the dog handlers.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Despite the vehicle in the background on the picture, this is not an undercover police dog.

"Officers have apprehended a missing sheep causing chaos on the roads this morning.

"It was found running around the Lancaster one-way system, followed by a comedy moment as the sheep headbutted the dog handler.

"If you have lost a sheep it's safely in our custody and no sheep or dog handlers have been hurt during the process.

"If its yours or you know who it belongs to, please call us on 101 quoting log LC-20190521-0182."