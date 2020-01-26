Police officer dies after car crashes on M6 motorway

Have your say

A police officer has been confirmed dead after a crash on the M6 motorway.

The officer, who worked for Cumbria Constabulary's Mobile Support Group, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Sunday (January 26)

He was 47 and the only occupant of the vehicle.

Specialist officers are supporting his family, Cumbria police have said.

The one-vehicle collision occurred on the M6 southbound between junctions 43 and 44 at around 2pm.

The motorway was closed following the accident and drivers were asked to seek alternative routes.