Police investigation continues into 2019 road death of Andrew Dean on Kirkham Bypass

An investigation into the road death of a man in Kirkham is on-going, say police.



Andrew Dean, 46, from Wesham, died at the scene after he was struck by a Nissan Micra in Kirkham Bypass at around 4pm on July 18, 2019.

Four teenagers from Greater Manchester were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

An 18-year-old man from Ashton-under-Lyne was released on bail 24 hours later, pending further enquiries.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, and a woman, 18, were later released without charge.

Detectives believe Mr Dean had been driving a white Renault Master van westbound on the A583 when he was involved in an altercation with another motorist driving a metallic blue Nissan Micra car.

Both vehicles stopped close to the junction with Freckleton Street and Mr Dean is believed to have got out of the van to speak to the Nissan driver.

Police said the Nissan then collided with Mr Dean, causing fatal injuries, before driving away from the scene.

Shortly after the incident, police stopped a Nissan Micra in a road block between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61.

Today (January 16) - six months after the incident - police told the Post that the investigation into the circumstances of Mr Dean's death continues.

"The investigation remains ongoing", said a police spokesman.

"There are no further updates at this stage."