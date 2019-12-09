Police in Lancaster close roads following police incident

Have your say

Police in Lancaster have closed the A6 Caton Road One Way Street at Bulk Road following an incident in the early hours of this morning.

A section of Bulk Road leading from St Leonard's Gate to wards Caton Road is also closed.

A6 Caton Road

The closure is still affecting traffic in the area while police carry out investigations.

A Lancashire Area Police spokesman said: "Following an incident there are road closures in place, Back Caton Rd and Bulk Rd as it goes towards Back Caton Rd where it meets the junction with St Leonards Rd."

"We will keep you informed as to when the roads are re opened."

More to follow