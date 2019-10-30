Police forced to use stinger to stop 14-year-old car thief who stole Vauxhall Corsa from a Preston care home

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after stealing a Vauxhall Corsa from a care home in Preston.

Police were forced to use the 'stinger' to stop the youngster after he took the car on a joyride through the Moor Park area in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 29).

The white Vauxhall Corsa had been reported stolen from a care home near Moor Park earlier that evening.

At around 3am, an unmarked police car spotted the stolen Corsa driving erratically and began to follow it.

Traffic officers called for back-up from the Tactical Operations (Tac Ops) team who swooped into action and intercepted the boy.

PC Kemp of the Lancashire Police Tac Ops team said: "The 14-year-old driving this car was a little surprised to have the car reported stolen by staff at his local care home.

"He was unaware he had been stung and just as surprised to see several Tac Ops vehicles suddenly intercept him.

"The boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated 'UTMV' (unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle) and for driving without a licence and insurance.

"The vehicle was sighted at around 3am by one of our unmarked traffic cars and followed.

"We were able to use this to our advantage and plan ahead so the stinger was used.

"This prevented the vehicle making off at high speed and potentially putting people at risk.

"Three of the four tyres deflated and as he was driving at low speed we were able to box him in without any direct contact.

"There was damage to the vehicle, both at the front and rear, which was evident from his inexperienced driving."

READ MORE: Free Preston city centre car parks to begin charging from today

A picture of the recovered Corsa shows damage to the body work and a broken spotlight - as well as three flat tyres due to the stinger.

The car was also covered in mud and foliage, suggesting that the car might have gone off-road at some point.

READ MORE: Car overturns after crash on A6 in Bamber Bridge

The youth was taken to a police station where he was locked in cells for the remainder of the night.

"He spent the night in a cell", confirmed PC Kemp.

"He was released in the morning under investigation, pending a referral to the Youth Offending Team.

"But they have already had multiple dealings with him, so he will be getting reported for the offences as soon as possible and will be making an appearance at court."