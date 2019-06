Have your say

A crash has forced police to close a busy road in Penwortham this afternoon (June 13).



The A582 Golden Way has been closed in both directions, from the roundabout at Booths to the A59.

Police put the closure in place at around 2pm and it is expected to remain closed for some time.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

The road closure has led to extremely heavy traffic in the area.

More to follow...