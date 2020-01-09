Police chase on M61 leads to lane closure near Rivington Services

A lane has been closed on the M61 following a police chase this morning (January 9).
A number of police cars appeared to pursue a vehicle on the southbound M61 at around 5.30am, before the vehicle was stopped near Rivington Services.
Five police vehicles were in attendance at the scene, where a vehicle is understood to have come off the carriageway.
Highways closed lane 1 (of three) on the southbound M61 between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Bolton North, Horwich), whilst police dealt with the incident.
Highways initially said the closure was due to a 'broken down vehicle' and the lane had to be closed to allow recovery.
The lane closure has now been lifted and traffic is moving freely.
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.