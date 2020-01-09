Police chase on M61 leads to lane closure near Rivington Services

Have your say

A lane has been closed on the M61 following a police chase this morning (January 9).



A number of police cars appeared to pursue a vehicle on the southbound M61 at around 5.30am, before the vehicle was stopped near Rivington Services.

Five police vehicles were in attendance at the scene, where a vehicle is understood to have come off the carriageway.

Highways closed lane 1 (of three) on the southbound M61 between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Bolton North, Horwich), whilst police dealt with the incident.

Highways initially said the closure was due to a 'broken down vehicle' and the lane had to be closed to allow recovery.

The lane closure has now been lifted and traffic is moving freely.

Lane 1 was closed on the M61 southbound between junctions 8 and 6 following a police pursuit at 5.30am (January 9). Pic: Google

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

