Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M62 was closed after a driver was unable to stop their electric car due to a "fault" with the vehicle.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junctions 11 (Birchwood) and 12 (Eccles) at approximately 2.15pm on Wednesday.

The car was successfully stopped along the M62 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed the lanes were shut after a driver was unable to brake due to a "fault" with their electric car.

A spokesman for North West Motorway Police said: "Motorway officers from Merseyside, Cheshire and GMP brought the vehicle to a safe stop."

All traffic was stopped as police responded to the incident.