Plans for temporary Preston city centre car park

A new temporary car park could come to Preston City Centre.

Applicant Haseeb Anwar of SIP Car Parks is seeking permission to open the car park off Grimshaw Street for two years.

Planning documents sent to Preston City Council state: “The site is currently vacant, as an interim use the land is being used as a pay and display car park, this application seeks temporary planning permission for two years.

Whilst the car park is being utilised we have been appointed to look at the long term redevelopment of the site.

“In the mean time it is hoped that the vacant land can make a contribution to parking provision in the area. Its proximity to the city centre makes it an ideal parking site for office workers and people visiting the city.”

The entrance to the car park is from Bluebell Place.

It would be pay and display, open 24 hours a day.

Plans show space for two disabled parking bays on the site - representing 10 per cent the total parking.