Planned closure of Tithebarn Street in Preston

A section of Tithebarn Street, next to Preston Bus Station, will close from Tuesday 7 May.

This is connected to the work currently taking place to create a new public space on the former bus apron.

The work on Tithebarn Street includes wider pavements, new paving, new lighting and the introduction of several new crossing points. The work will be carried out from the junction of Old Vicarage to Lord Street.

READ MORE: Preston Bus Station facelift resumes



During this closure, which will be in place until the autumn, deliveries will still be possible to local businesses.

The temporary bollards on Lancaster Road, opposite the market, will be removed during this work to allow bus access.

The county council is currently creating a large new public area on the former bus apron.

This work is scheduled to finish towards the end of the year.