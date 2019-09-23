Penwortham family say holiday is ruined by uncertainly over Thomas Cook collapse

A family-of-four from Penwortham say their holiday to Cyprus has been marred by news of the Thomas Cook collapse.



The family, who have asked not to be named, said they have been left wondering how they will return home to the UK on Friday.

Thomas Cook in Fishergate, Preston shut its doors for a final time yesterday (Sunday, September 22), just hours before the firm ceased trading due last night

"It has marred our holiday to be honest", said the family.

"Just hours after arriving on what should have been a dream family holiday, rumours started going around about Thomas Cook's liquidation.

"As we're not sure when we will be flying home now, we have to worry about kennel availability for our dogs, as well as medication running out, more time off work, and money of course.

"We just don't know how much extra this is going to end up costing us. We didn't think we'd have to worry about all this.

The shop in Fishergate, Preston is one of 600 UK high street stores to close down following the collapse of Thomas Cook

"We're left trying to work all these details out and make phone calls back home, when we're supposed to be relaxing and enjoying ourselves."

The family said they had purchased their flights separately, meaning they are not ATOL protected.

"We have insurance, but when we contacted them this morning, they said we were not covered for the flights and we needed to claim back from the credit card company.

"We will be spending our day monitoring the civil aviation authority website to see if our flight has been rescheduled.

"But at the moment, we have no idea how we are going to get home on Friday. It's just taken the edge off of our holiday, after we've been looking forward to it for so long."