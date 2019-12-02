Penwortham Bypass: Lancashire County Council release timelapse footage of John Horrocks Way ahead of today's opening

Lancashire County Council has released timelapse footage of the route from Preston towards Hutton which includes the new £17.5m John Horrocks Way bypass.

Originally scheduled to open in the New Year, the new bypass is set to officially open at 10.30am today (December 2, 2019).

Penwortham Bypass

Read more about today's opening: No fuss as Penwortham Bypass opens on Monday

Following the opening of the bypass, changes to the road layout will then take place - here's what you need to know:

• A section of Liverpool Road will close for three weeks for the final construction work at the junction with the new road. This can only be done once John Horrocks Way has opened.

• There will be no access to Howick Moor Lane or Howick Cross Lane from the direction of John Horrocks Way between 2 – 19 December for final bypass works.

• This work will affect anyone travelling on Liverpool Road between the new bypass and the junction with Howick Cross Lane. There'll be no access during this time onto Howick Cross Lane and Howick Moor Lane from Liverpool Road itself, with local diversions in place.

• People travelling between Hutton and Preston will use John Horrocks Way during this work.

• Shops and businesses along Liverpool Road will remain open as usual during this work.

• When the new bypass opens, the slip road from Liverpool Road onto the flyover will be closed, as part of a series of measures around Penwortham to coincide with the opening.

• People will still be able to head to Preston along Liverpool Road and across Penwortham Bridge. Access from Golden Way onto the flyover will be unaffected.

• Existing pedestrian and cycling options will remain the same, and there's a new cycle lane along Liverpool Road and Penwortham Bridge opening at the end of November.

• Access to the flyover from Liverpool Road will still be possible via the roundabouts at the junctions of Leyland Road and Golden Way.

Why will the road be named after John Horrocks?

Born in 1768, John Horrocks is one of the leading figures in Lancashire's textile revolution. His company had several mills employing thousands of people.

John lived in Penwortham and represented Preston as MP.

After his death in 1804, the company continued to operate, creating the Centenary Mill on New Hall Lane in Preston, which still stands today.

The new name was suggested by pupils from Penwortham Girls High School.