Penwortham Bypass: How it all started in 1984
We've had plenty of news about the latest developments on the Penwortham Bypass recently.
But do you remember how it all started? Have a look at our archive pictures of the birth of the road and its early stages back in 1984.
The new bridge over the River Ribble as seen from the works crane
Workmen high up on the projection on the eastern side of the bridge
Engeneering experts view the main span from the north bank on the Presto dock estate to the south bank near Penwortham
County councillors take a close look at the new Ribble Bridge
