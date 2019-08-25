Part of M55 closed after crash

A three-vehicle crash on the M55 caused major delays for daytrippers heading to and from Blackpool.

The accident happened this afternoon on the M55 Westbound from Junction 3 at Kirkham to Junction 4 at Blackpool.

The westbound motorway was closed for a time and long queues built up.

Highway England has tweeted at around 4pm that the carriageway had now reopened.

One driver tweeted from the scene: "Something needs to be done about the idiots who think it’s fine to fly down the hard shoulder when there’s congestion not a care in the world if they knock someone over.

"Seen 15-20 cars doing it down the M55 where the closure is."