One-hour delays between Preston and Blackpool after woman in her 30s is seriously injured in crash on M55/M6 link road

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured in a crash on a slip road linking the M55 with the M6 in Preston.



The collision happened at 6.50am this morning at the M55 link road with the southbound M6 at junction 32 (Blackpool, Fleetwood M55, Preston North A6).

The woman has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

The incident has affected both north and southbound traffic on the M6, as well eastbound traffic on the M55 and northbound traffic on the A6.

Eastbound traffic on the M55 remains at a standstill at 10am - three hours after the crash - with an 8-mile tailback between junctions 3 (Kirkham) and 1 (Preston).

Highways England said it expects delays on the M55 to remain until 11.45am.

Traffic on the M6 is moving in both directions, but there are delays on the southbound slip road at junction 32, where one lane (of two) remains closed.

Police and Highways traffic officers remain at the scene as an investigation into the accident continues.

The stricken vehicle has been recovered from the slip road, and a clean-up operation led by Highways is underway.

A Highways sweeper is at the scene to remove fuel spillage and debris from the carriageway ahead of its expected re-opening at around 11.45am.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There are currently long delays of over an hour on the M55 eastbound due to a collision involving a car which has closed 1 lane (of 2) on the link road from the M55 eastbound to the M6 J32 southbound.

"Emergency services including Lancashire Police are in attendance.

"There is significant barrier damage as a result of the collision, which our Area Team will be dealing with.

"Please allow extra time for your journey should you be travelling in the area this morning."

More to follow...