‘Not all disabilities are visible’ - Your reaction after stranger questions Paddy McGuinness’ blue badge

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness has spoken about the anger he felt after a stranger questioned why he had parked in a space reserved for the disabled.

The TV star, whose six-year-old twins Leo and Penelope have autism, said he was dropping his children off at a play centre when the man approached.

McGuinness admitted wanting to “bounce [him] off every car” but instead opted to “handle the situation calmly”.

“I tried to explain to him that not all disabilities are the same,” he tweeted.

We asked for your views on this subject and here is a selection on those you left on our Facebook page:

If you are issued a blue badge then you are entitled. It’s that simple. It doesn’t matter if you can see the disability or not. A professional has already judged you and your case before you were issued the badge. That’s enough for me. Who is anyone to question you?

Tessa Snelson

Glad you stood up for yourself. We are waiting for our comments too my son is 14 with autism

Janet brown

Not every disability is visible. You definitely have to have patience with ignorance.

Fiz Shaha

It’s a shame people are not more tolerant to the blue badge scheme as it is not a simple as just being given one. Local councils ask a lot of questionse and if people get a badge then they will be be entitled to use these bays... If Paddy Mcguinness thinks he needs a disabled bay as his kids have autism and this means he has lack of control of his children then he is fully entitled to use these bays.

Anthony Atkinson

Not all disabilities are visible. Educate yourself before you open your mouth.......

Jacqueline Horton

I always thought disabled bays where for wheelchair users, as it’s closer to the shop door for them, hence why the bays have a picture of a wheelchair painted on the floor. I know there are different types of disabilities and some are not as obvious but surely if you can walk then you should park in a regular parking space?

Ryan Stirling

I can see your point but surely they cannot draw all the disabilities in one bay . Whoever has fibromyalgia can walk - but struggles to get in and out of a car so they do need a blue badge as the bays are wider

Ingrid Xuereb

When I had very poor mobility I needed the wider bays so I could open my door fully, to swing my legs round to exit.

Sophie Choudhury

Hear, hear, Paddy well said. Wish people understood more.

Heather Henning

Glad you stood up for yourself. I am disabled I have MS sending all my love to your wife Christine and your beautiful kids

Toni Rushworth

Lets’ be fair. It happens to a lot of us but people do park on spaces that they shouldn’t. The problem is not enough spaces.

Barbara Grindrod