North West train delays as Northern struggles with flooded railways across rail network

A number of train services in the North West are delayed this morning due to heavy flooding across the railway network.

Passengers have been left stranded at stations across Cheshire and Greater Manchester, with heavy flooding forcing rail bosses to close lines between Wigan Wallgate and Salford Crescent, as well as Holmes Chapel and Crewe.

The cancellations are expected to have an impact on services across Lancashire, as train lines become congested and some services are diverted.

Disruption is expected to last until at least 11am.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Northern services will not be able to run between Holmes Chapel and Crewe in both directions due to heavy rain flooding the railway.

"Disruption is expected until 11am.

"Services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or suspended between Holmes Chapel and Crewe.

"Services running between Alderley Edge and Holmes Chapel are also subject to delay due to a speed restriction because of flooding.

"Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Salford Crescent and Wigan Wallgate trains will have to run at reduced speed on some lines.

"The line has now reopened for trains services running through Atherton towards Wigan Wallgate.

"Some road transport is in place to run between Holmes Chapel and Crewe, please note journey times will be extended when using road replacement transport."

Train delays between Carlisle and Skipton

Elsewhere in the North West, trains have been cancelled between Carlisle and Skipton due to a landslip.

The landslip has blocked the rail line, with train services running through these stations suspended between Kirkby Stephen and Ribblehead.

Disruption is expected on this line until the end of the day.

Buses will replace trains between Kirkby Stephen and Settle in both directions for the rest of the day. But Northern have warned that "journey times will be extended by using rail replacement transport."

Trains can still run between the following stations:

- Carlisle to Kirkby Stephen (In both directions)

- Ribblehead to Skipton/Leeds (In both directions)

Customers are advised to change at Appleby or Settle (where there is a member of Northern Rail staff and facilities) for onward rail replacement transport as follows:

Between Appleby and Ribblehead (and set down to Skipton)

Between Settle and Kirkby Stephen (and set down to Carlisle)

TransPennine Express are accepting Northern Rail only and Route Via Appleby tickets between Carlisle and Lancaster/Preston.

Northern Rail will be operating services from Lancaster to Leeds and Preston to Leeds to help continue passengers' journeys.

Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay